× Some House members walk out as ‘police accountability’ bill is tabled

HARTFORD — A bill that would place new accountability requirements on police officers in Connecticut appears to be in jeopardy after the measure was tabled in the House of Representatives Monday afternoon because it lacked the votes for passage, according to our media partners at The Hartford Courant.

House Bill 6663 has long been a priority of the legislature’s Black and Puerto Rican Caucus. As initially crafted, the proposal would have established a five-day deadline for investigations into police use of physical force even if it did not result in death. If the inquiry determines that the use of force was not justified, it would have required the officer involved to be suspended immediately without pay until all investigations related to the case are complete.

Read more here.