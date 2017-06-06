× Source says Comey told boss about Trump worries

WASHINGTON — A person familiar with the situation says former FBI Director James Comey asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to keep him from being alone with President Donald Trump.

The person, who was not authorized to discuss the matter by name and spoke on condition of anonymity, says the request was made because of concerns Comey had about Trump.

Comey is expected to testify before the Senate intelligence committee on Thursday about his encounters with Trump in the weeks before his May 9 firing, and his conversation with Sessions could come up at the hearing.

It was not immediately clear when the conversation occurred. But The New York Times, which first reported the request to Sessions, said it came after Trump had asked Comey in February to end an investigation into Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Trump has this to say about the upcoming congressional testimony from fired FBI Director James Comey: “I wish him luck.”

Trump was asked about his message for Comey as the president welcomed Republican congressional leaders to the White House.

Comey is scheduled to testify Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee. The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The appearance will mark Comey’s first public comments since Trump abruptly fired him last month.

The Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” conference announced Tuesday that the president had agreed to address the annual gathering Thursday.

Faith and Freedom spokesman Lance Lemmonds says the president is expected to speak at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

Comey is scheduled to testify Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee beginning at 10 a.m. that day.

His appearance will mark Comey’s first public comments since he was abruptly fired by the president last month.

Other speakers expected to address the Faith and Freedom event are Vice President Mike Pence, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.