The Giraffe Cam is back!

Fans of April the Giraffe, Oliver, and their calf, Tajiri, will now be able to check in live on the family more than just a couple of times a week.

Animal Adventure Park announced Thursday afternoon that it would be expanding their live camera coverage to Sunday through Friday from 4-8 p.m. each day.

More than 1.2 million people watched April give birth live on Saturday, April 15. The event wrapped up weeks of anticipation as people all across the country followed April and Oliver’s every move.

After the birth, the Harpursville, N.Y., park reduced the camera to just one day a week.