× Torrington police investigating following death of 15-month-old baby

TORRINGTON — Police said they are investigating the death of a 15-month-old baby who was found unresponsive this morning.

Torrington police said the incident occurred at 420 South Main Street.

Police said around 10:54 a.m., Litchfield County Dispatch received a 911 call from a female reporting her child was unresponsive and needed help.

“The child was later transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital where the child later died. The initial report is the child was found unresponsive in the bathtub. Detectives will be on the scene for several hours processing the scene and conducting interviews,” said police.

Lieutenant Bart Barown III of Torrington police said “I would like to add that the child’s mother was not home at the time of the incident, the child was left in the care of another adult. The mother called 911 when she arrived home and was made aware of the incident.”

Stay with FOX61 as this story develops.