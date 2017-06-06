× Torrington teen arrested after threats at high school

TORRINGTON — A teenager has been arrested following threats of violence at a high school.

Torrington police say threatening messages were found on bathroom walls inside Torrington High School.

After an investigation and review of surveillance footage, a 17-year-old male was arrested and charged with breach of peace and criminal mischief.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Torrington police.