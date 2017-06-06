Wallingford police arrest attorney for purchasing heroin from client

WALLINGFORD — Police arrested an attorney on drug charges Tuesday after they saw him purchase heroin from a client.

Police investigated after receiving reports that drugs were being sold out of 20 Mountain View Rd. Narcotic Detectives began an investigation and identified the resident of 20 Mountain View Road as 39 year old Heather McKee.

On Tuesday, June 6, detectives saw the resident of that address, Heather McKee, 39, make a hand to hand transaction in the driveway with Attorney James McCann, 68. Police arrested both McKee, and McCann. Police said McKee, who has previously used the name Heather Stairs, was a client of Attorney McCann.

Police said McCann purchased forty bags of heroin from McKee. After searching her home, they found another 100 bags of Heroin and about 2.5 grams of powder heroin, packaging materials, $3,000 in cash and a digital scale. Authorities said McKee also had of a small quantity of Suboxone and Xanax for which she does not have a prescription.

McCann, of Wallingford, was charged with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on a $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court on June 20.

McKee was charged with operating a drug factory, sale of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. McKee was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court on June 20.