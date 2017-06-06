Weather starts to improve Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday is a transition day, starting cloudy with the chance for a lingering shower, then ending brighter and drier with highs in the 60s.

We've gotten the cool part of the forecast out of the way, and now we bring back summer for the end of the week and beyond!

A slow warming trend continues Thursday (near 70), Friday (mid 70s). Sunday will be in the 80s with temperatures approaching 90 by early next week. From 50s to 90s....all in one New England week!

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Showers at times with mostly cloudy skies. Some gradual drying out. Lows: 40s.

Wednesday: AM clouds/shower break for some afternoon sun. High: Mid-upper 60s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: Near 70.

Friday: Partly sunny, pleasant. Isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High: Mid 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warmer. Chance isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High: 75-80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 80s.

Monday: Hot! High: Near 90.

