Bristol police investigate burglary, vandalism at several golf courses

BRISTOL — Bristol Police say they are investigating after several golf courses were the targets of burglaries and vandalism.

During the month of May, the police department had investigated several incidents involving the Chippanee, Pequabuck and Westwoods gold courses.

Police say that the incidents included burglary, vandalism, and the theft of several golf carts.

Bristol Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents or the whereabouts of the stolen golf carts to contact Detectives Kevin Ward at 860-314-4569 or 860-845-3782.