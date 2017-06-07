Caught on camera: Mystery animal seen prowling in California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA CRESCENTA, Cali. -- KTLA reports that the California Department of Fish and Wildlife are investigating after a mysterious, ape-like creature was captured on cellphone video.

The creature was said to be in the foothills near a hiking trail in La Crescenta, not far from the 210 Freeway.

Jake Gardiner told KTLA that he spotted the animal while walking in the woods during his lunch break.

"At first, I heard a bunch of strange noises in the trees. Figured it was just some types of bird or something like that,” Gardiner told KTLA.

After feeling like something was watching him, he took his cellphone out and began recording. Gardiner said at first he didn't see anything in the recording until he looked a second time and saw something rare.

“You can definitely see a torso and four limbs moving around and swinging around,” Gardiner said. “It’s a pretty obvious kind of motion.”

KTLA said officials from the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife have an idea of what type of animal it is.