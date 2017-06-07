Details emerge regarding death of 15-month-old baby in Torrington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TORRINGTON -- Police said an autopsy was held today following Tuesday's death of a 15-month-old baby boy.

On Wednesday, Torrington police said Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime unit assisted in the gathering of evidence from the home for their continued investigation.

"At this time the Medical Examiners findings are pending further study,” said police.

On Tuesday, police said around 10:54 a.m., Litchfield County Dispatch received a 911 call from a female reporting her child was unresponsive and needed help. Police said the mother was not home when the baby was found in the bath tub.

Police said a male was in charge of the child during the time of the incident.

This investigation is ongoing and is expected to take some time to look into various different aspects of the situation, said police.