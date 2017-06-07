× Former FBI Director James Comey to testify on Russian investigation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday over the ongoing investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. Presidential election.

Comey is expected to be asked about conversations with President Donald Trump about the interference, as well as the FBI investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

This comes amid a new report by the New York Times that said Comey asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to help keep him from being alone with Trump after Trump allegedly asked Comey to shut down a probe into Flynn’s contact with Russian officials.

Trump has said he will not invoke his executive privilege to try to block Comey from testifying.

FOX61 will be airing Comey’s testimony live on air, and online, starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.