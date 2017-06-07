Former Naugatuck board of education building damaged by fire

NAUGATUCK — A fire damaged the former board of education building on Church street Wednesday.

Flames broke out there around the noontime hour at the historic Tuttle house at 380 Church St. Fire crews rushed to get the fire — which was visible thru the cupola — under control. The historic building is currently under renovation and will become the home of the Naugatuck Historical Society.

About 20 Naugatuck firefighters fought the flames with the help of 10 Waterbury firefighters on hand. Fortunately no construction workers or firefighters were hurt.

The fire is being investigated by the Naugatuck fire marshal’s office.