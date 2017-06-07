Healthier Connections: Mitral Valve surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- An international leader in cardiac surgery works right here in Hartford.

Dr. Sabet Hashim, Hartford Healthcare’s Chairman of Cardiac Surgery, says traditionally a ring has been put around the valve to stop the leak. He believes preserving the valve is better than replacing it.

"That has not worked very well. About 2/3 of the patients get the leaky valve back within a year or a few months then they suffer."

So, this world renowned surgeon devised a new technique.

Hashim recently spoke before the American Association of Thoracic Surgeons, detailing a 10 year study of 60 patients who went through this operation and showing great success. "Five year freedom from recurrence is 93 percent , only 2 patients had it come back. We showed this type of repair is durable and that the patients live longer and better."

Hartford Healthcare’S New Heart And Vascular Institute, Featuring A Team Of Cardiologists Providing Comprehensive Care, Is Aiming To Be The Premiere Valve Center In Connecticut And Beyond.

"We are in an exciting place i’m thrilled we’e achieving positive results - we have an impact now," said HASHIM.

Hashim believes his technique will become more common, and have a positive impact on the future of countless people facing leaky valves, a very common medical problem.

"My number one goal is to have more surgeons do this procedure because I firmly believe it is a repair for these types of patients," said Hashim.