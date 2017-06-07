Man on a mission to mow lawns in all 50 states for free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- If you are on social media, you might want to follow Rodney Smith, Jr.

Two years ago, Smith Jr., 24 of Alabama, saw an elderly man struggling to cut his grass.

"So, from that day on I decided to cut grass free for the elderly, disabled, single parent mothers and veterans," said Smith, who has since rolled out Raising Men Lawn Care Service, which mentors youth, ages 7 to 17, in carrying out this brand of community service.

In New Haven Wednesday afternoon, Smith, Jr. is on a mission to mow a lawn in each of the 50 states.

"I started on May 10," he said. "So, I'm guessing, by the end of this weekend, I'll be finished," he said, noting that he will then fly to Alaska and Hawaii.

"When I first had this feeling, it was like God telling me to get out there and do something," said the native of Bermuda.

"You don't see too many people like that no more," said Jaime Salgado, whose elderly parents yard was tended to by Smith, Jr.

"To wake up in the morning and see some of his posts, I'm going to cry," said Terry Watson, of Woodbury, who drove nearly an hour with her 11-year-old daughter, Casey, to help him with today's yard work.

"To see some of his posts of all the wonderful things he does and he doesn't ask for anything in return, that is what we want to teach our daughter," said Watson.

"You're an inspiration to everybody and you help people a lot," said Casey Watson, a sixth grader whose mom pulled her out of school early to meet up with Smith, Jr.

Kids who sign a pledge to mow 50 lawns free for a veteran, single mom, disabled person or a senior will earn a new mower, when they complete the lawns.

"We also have two young men in England that have taken on the challenge," said Smith, Jr.

Next year, his 50 states, 50 lawns initiative becomes seven continents, seven lawns, as he expands his reach.

You learn more about Rodney Smith and the , Jr. on Facebook or on his website.