Police investigating after reports of bodily fluids in cupcakes were brought to school in Winchester

WINCHESTER — Police are investigating after reports of cupcakes containing bodily fluids were taken to school.

Winchester Chief of Police, William Fitzgerald, Jr., said “we have received report of suspected tainted bodily fluid in cupcakes and we are currently investigating the matter to determine if indeed items were tainted.”

The incident occurred at Gilbert School.

A concerned parent, who asked to remain anonymous, told FOX61 that two kids got together and baked cupcakes for their peers at the school. They distributed them throughout the school and acted as though they were doing it out of the kindness of their hearts.

The parent added “then, during lunch, they bragged about putting “bodily fluids” into the cupcakes to a small group of friends at lunch. They expected their friends to find it funny, but reactions apparently backfired.”

Principal of The Gilbert School, Alan J. Strauss, issued the following statement:

There was a report given to the the Associate Principal and I that some cupcake batter was tainted with an unconfirmed non drug substance and given out to a few students. We contacted the police who were very helpful and we can confirm two sets of parents spoke with the police – we do not know if charges were pressed. The police collected evidence that we obtained. We take all matters of disrespect, any violations of one’s space or rights, or any forms of harassment very seriously and we are vigorously investigating this incident. These cupcakes were brought in by a student and we do not know as of yet what the fluid is.

No additional details have been released at this time.

FOX61 with update you as details emerge.