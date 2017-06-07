Police investigating following Whiting Forensic abuse allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN -- Dr. Karen Kangas is the co-conservator of a 59-year-old male patient inside Whiting Forensic Division in Middletown. Dr. Kangas said it was surveillance video from inside this patients' room that led to the suspension of 29 employees in April over allegations of abuse.

"He'd be asleep and they'd just kick him," said Dr. Kangas, who watched six hours of surveillance video. "The abuse was not provoked by him," said Dr. Kangas. "He was sleeping."

Dr. Kangas said she was called in to watch the video after a whistleblower came forward. She said the video showed the patient being repeatedly poked and kicked.

"They kicked him extremely hard," said Dr. Kangas. "It was like a karate chop, really kicking him. And I watched him fall out of bed."

Dr. Kangas said she questioned why it took a whistleblower to get the administration to review its video. She says the hospital is taking full responsibility.

"They are assuming a lot of guilt," said Dr. Kangas. "They know they should've been watching."

Louise Pyers, Criminal Justice Project Director at the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Connecticut, said it can be difficult to determine what is reality coming from a patient with psychosis.

"The most important thing to do in those cases is take that person very seriously and let them know that they're being listened to," said Pyers.

Both state police and the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) released the following statements to FOX 61:

State police:

"At the request of the CT Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, and in consultation with the CT State's Attorney's Office, the Connecticut State Police is conducting an investigation into allegations of staff misconduct at the Whiting Forensic Division of Connecticut Valley Hospital. DMHAS continues to cooperate fully, and the investigation by the Central District Major Crime Squad remains active at this time."

DMHAS:

The mistreatment or abuse of clients is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) cannot comment on ongoing investigations, but can confirm that 29 staff members have been placed on administrative leave in relation to allegations of patient abuse. It is our agency’s core values that we afford all of our clients’ dignity and respect, treat everyone with equity and fairness, and lead with a sense of urgency and accountability. We are committed to upholding our core values and holding those who violate them accountable. The Department has requested the assistance of the Connecticut State Police (CSP) and asked them to lead the investigation of this matter. The CSP will pursue criminal charges as appropriate. If these allegations are substantiated, staff involved will be disciplined up to and including dismissal from state service. As warranted with these types of allegations, the Department of Public Health and the Office of Protection and Advocacy are simultaneously conducting investigations. DMHAS has been and will continue to be fully cooperative with these investigations. The Department has implemented the following improvements including: enhancement of video camera capabilities, increased review of video footage, environmental improvements, staff re-training and increased managerial presence on-site.