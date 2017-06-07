× Southington woman arrested for embezzling over $450,000 from employer and lacrosse association

SOUTHINGTON — Police said they arrested a woman on charges she embezzled nearly $100,000 from a lacrosse association and over $375,000 from her employer to cover up the earlier theft.

Police arrested Courtney Wells, 48, of Southington Police on charges of larceny, forgery and money laundering. Police said the arrests were the result of an investigation over several months. Authorities said they were investigating the embezzlement of $98,955.04 from the Southington Lacrosse Association’s bank account and they believe the money was used for Wells’ own personal benefit. Police said Wells was the Southington Lacrosse Association Treasurer from 2011 to 2016.

Police said the investigation also revealed an additional $376,099.55 missing from her employer, Jones Engineering, LLC where she worked as a bookkeeper during this same time period. Police said Wells had taken the funds from Jones to reimburse the funds stolen from Lacrosse association bank account in an effort to “pay back” the money.

Wells was released on $150,000 bonds. She is scheduled to appear in court July 5.