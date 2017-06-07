Sunny Thursday with temps in the 70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday looks sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday will be a close call with a mean looking nor’easter just missing to our east. For now, we have partly cloudy skies in the forecast with the chance for a shower in spots. We still need to keep a close eye on this storm, in case it decides to move closer to New England.

Get ready for a well-deserved warm-up for this weekend! Saturday will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Sunday will be in the 80s. Then early next week we have a chance at a heat wave with several 90+ degree days on the way.

From 50s to 90s….all in one New England week!

Forecast Details:

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a passing shower. Watching a nearby nor’easter. High: Low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Chance isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High: 75-80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 80s.

Monday: Hot! High: Low 90s.

