Cloudy start, then a sunny afternoon with highs near 70

Today is a transition day, starting cloudy with the chance for a lingering shower early, then ending brighter and drier with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday looks sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday will be a close call with a mean looking nor’easter just missing to our east. For now, we have partly cloudy skies in the forecast with the chance for a shower in spots. We still need to keep a close eye on this storm, in case it decides to move closer to New England.

Get ready for a well-deserved warm-up for this weekend! Saturday will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Sunday will be in the 80s. Then early next week we have a chance at a heat wave with several 90+ degree days on the way.

From 50s to 90s….all in one New England week!

Forecast Details:

Today: Morning clouds and a possible shower will break for some afternoon sun. High: 67-73.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a passing shower. Watching a nearby nor’easter. High: Low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Chance isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High: 75-80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 80s.

Monday: Hot! High: Low 90s.

