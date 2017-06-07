Trumbull man bounces back after suffering serious stroke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- In 2005, at the age of 19, Trumbull native Garrett Mendez suffered a stroke. With the help of Gaylord Hospital, Mendez, now 30, is proving there is indeed life after a stroke.

"It's been 12 years and I still remember it like it was yesterday," said Mendez's mother, Eileen.

The stroke was in his brain stem, part of the brain that controls the body's most basic function. After spending weeks in ICU, Garrett's condition was stabilized, where he was then transferred to Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford.

"If you're fortunate to be in that situation and in Gaylord, it's really the best place to be," said Garrett.

At Notre-Dame Fairfield, Garrett played hockey and lacrosse. His work work ethic on the field of play, helped his recovery.