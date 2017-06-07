× LAPD chase pickup truck

BELL GARDENS, Calif. — Police were pursuing a pickup truck in the Los Angeles area on Wednesday morning, according to KTLA.

Multiple units were following the red truck as the driver maneuvered erratically through traffic on surface streets shortly before 8:30 a.m., Sky5 video over the scene showed. A law enforcement helicopter was monitoring the situation overhead.

The driver could be seen running several red lights and driving on the wrong side of the road at times as he or she led authorities on surface streets through several cities, including Long Beach, Lynwood, South Gate and Downey, the aerial video showed.

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the chase.

