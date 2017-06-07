× West Hartford man arrested, State Troopers seize cocaine after traffic stop

TOLLAND – State Police say they arrested a man and seized cocaine after a traffic stop Tuesday evening.

Around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday evening, troopers who were conducting motor vehicle enforcement on I-84 in Tolland saw a car driving unsafely by cutting across three lanes of traffic and cut between two vehicles before nearly striking the exit 68 sign while trying to exit the highway.

Troopers stopped the car, and when they went to speak with the driver, they saw lose money and several cellphones that kept going off as they spoke with them. Troopers then believed there might be narcotics in the car. A narcotics K9 was brought to the scene with the assistance of Willimantic police.

Troopers recovered around 11.4 grams of cocaine and arrested Aldo Elescano, 31, of West Hartford, was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics and other drug and traffic charges.

Elescano was held on a $25,000 bond and will be in Rockville Superior Court June 7th.