Bear that scratched a woman at Simsbury park euthanized

SIMSBURY — The bear that Police and the Department of Environmental and Energy Protection said scratched a woman was euthanized.

Officials said the woman was scratched by the bear at a local park around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Environmental police shot the bear around 4:20 p.m. as part of their protocol, since the bear showed aggression. DEEP said she had two cubs, but biologists determined they are old enough to survive on their own. “The bear was tracked by DEEP after the incident with the aid of a signal from a GPS collar that had been placed on it during studies of bears in hibernation that the Agency conducts to monitor and assess the health of this species.”

EnCon Police say the woman had scratches on the back side of her upper legs.

The incident happened at Town Forest Park. Police said a woman was walking her dog on one of the trails just west of the baseball field when they rounded a corner and encountered the bear. Police said she started to move away and was scratched as she turned away and the bear took a swipe at her according to the DEEP. She did not require medical attention. Simsbury police, animal control, and DEEP.

The DEEP said, “The woman said she shouted to try and scare the bear off, and when the bear did not move, she turned to get away from it. At that point, she said, the bear approached her and swiped at her. The woman refused medical treatment that was offered on the scene.The woman did not report seeing any cubs with the bear, but from reports of other people nearby, it appears that the bear was a sow who had two cubs traveling with her.”

The park is used by residents for jogging and recreation with a basketball court, baseball field, and a swimming area. The park is near an elementary school and adjacent to Stratton Brook open space.

The town provided advice on protecting yourself from bears.

