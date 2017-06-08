Award ceremony held for Student News participants

HARTFORD --  This year's student news program has come to an end and we're honoring some of the best!

Winners of tonight's awards are:

Category: Best in Student News Reporting and Writing

  • Manchester High School, Manchester, CT

CT Humane Society

Kailey Feshler

Category: Best In Student News Pre and Post Production and Editing

  • Daniel Hand High School - Madison, CT

Saferides

Liam Bennett

Delvantae Hutton

Ashleigh Violette

Category: Best In Student News Photography and Lighting

  • Norwich Free Academy - Norwich CT

Local Manufacturing

Alyssa Friedrich

Maggie Peter

Category: Most Compelling Student News Story

  • South Windsor High School - South Windsor, CT

Josie the Therapy dog

Lauren Adamo

Madison Donahue

Hannah Mitchell

Congratulations to all who won and thank you to all who participated.

