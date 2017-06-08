Award ceremony held for Student News participants

HARTFORD -- This year's student news program has come to an end and we're honoring some of the best!
Winners of tonight's awards are:
Category: Best in Student News Reporting and Writing
- Manchester High School, Manchester, CT
CT Humane Society
Kailey Feshler
Category: Best In Student News Pre and Post Production and Editing
- Daniel Hand High School - Madison, CT
Saferides
Liam Bennett
Delvantae Hutton
Ashleigh Violette
Category: Best In Student News Photography and Lighting
- Norwich Free Academy - Norwich CT
Local Manufacturing
Alyssa Friedrich
Maggie Peter
Category: Most Compelling Student News Story
- South Windsor High School - South Windsor, CT
Josie the Therapy dog
Lauren Adamo
Madison Donahue
Hannah Mitchell
Congratulations to all who won and thank you to all who participated.
41.763711 -72.685093