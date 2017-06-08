× Bloomfield PD: 1 dog killed after being attacked by 3 pit bulls

BLOOMFIELD — Police are investigating after a dog was attacked and killed by three pit bulls Wednesday morning.

Around 10:58 a.m., Bloomfield police and animal control said they responded to 47 Lincoln Terrace after reports of a group of roaming dogs.

“Upon arrival, animal control and officers were approached by the home owner from 47 Lincoln Terrace who stated that the roaming dogs attacked and killed one of his dogs. The Animal Control Officer located and secured the three roaming dogs, which were placed in quarantine,” said police.

Police said the pit bull’s owner is Martha Johnson and two of the three dogs were not current on vaccinations.