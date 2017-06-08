Connecticut lawmakers end challenging session

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD, Conn. -- State lawmakers have wrapped up what's been a challenging legislative session.

While they authorized a new tribal casino, the General Assembly failed on Wednesday — the final day of the session — to finish their biggest task. They still have to pass a new, two-year state budget that covers a projected $5 billion deficit.

Lawmakers will have to return to the Capitol to reach an agreement with Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy on a roughly $40 billion plan. Legislative leaders hope to reach a deal before the state's fiscal year ends June 30, but it's unclear if that's possible.

Despite the lack of a budget, legislators ended the session at a typical frenzied pace, passing bills such as a so-called lockbox to protect transportation funds, but they failed to pass legislation allowing electric carmaker Tesla to open stores in Connecticut, or a measure protecting women's health care.

The legislative session was marked by the closest partisan divide in recent memory along with the continued disagreement over how to cover a multi-billion-dollar budget deficit.

With an 18-18 split in the Senate and a slim 79-72 Democratic majority in the House of Representatives, it's been more challenging to pass some proposals this year. That was also the case on Wednesday, with bills concerning the Millstone nuclear power plant and protections for women's health care in limbo.

The evenly split Senate was at odds Wednesday afternoon, with Republicans wanting to debate their budget proposal and Democrats saying there isn't enough time. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff called the GOP proposal "a complete shock and surprise to us."