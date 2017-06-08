High School Baseball: Waterford, Lewis Mills advance to Class M title game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN -- It was a Class M semifinals showdown against No. 3 Waterford Lancers and No. 34 St. Joseph Cadets.

The Cadets scored in the top of the first when Jimmy Evans drove in Stephen Paolini home with the RBI double. The Lancers, in the bottom of the inning, had a great chance but left the inning with the bases loaded stranding three potential runs.

It didn’t take long for Waterford to rebound as they scored two runs in the second inning to take the lead and add five more runs in the third, on their way to a 13-3 commanding win.

In game two of the Class M semifinals, No. 4 Lewis Mills Spartans took on No. 9 Haddam-Killingworth Cougars.

The Cougars struck in the first inning putting up four runs and the Spartans countered in the bottom of the inning getting three runs of their own. From there, defense and pitching would take over for both teams. In the fourth, the Spartans would tie the game on a sacrifice fly. The score would stay tied to the sixth inning when Will Coughlin drilled a pitch to deep right field up against the wall driving home Michio Agresta from second base en route to a 5-4 win.

No. 4 Lewis Mills (21-3) will take on No. 3 Waterford (21-3) at Palmer Field in Middletown, Friday at 7 p.m.