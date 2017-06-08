× Lawmakers vote for transportation funding lockbox

HARTFORD– Connecticut lawmakers have passed legislation that could eventually prevent state transportation funds from being spent on other projects.

The Senate on Wednesday voted for a resolution that would create an amendment to the state’s constitution, guaranteeing that transportation funds are spent only on transportation projects. The proposal previously passed the House of Representatives.

Voters will be asked to approve the amendment during the next statewide election in November 2018.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has been pushing for the so-called transportation lockbox. He’s proposed a $100 billion overhaul of the state’s transportation infrastructure and says the lockbox is crucial to approving any funding proposals.

Lawmakers did not have enough support this week to pass legislation that would have eventually led to congestion mitigation tolls in Connecticut.