Legislators pass a bill to expand gambling in the state

HARTFORD – Lawmakers are calling it the “sweetener” bill.

It’s connected to the East Windsor casino bill that was passed earlier. In a 22 to 14 vote, senate Republicans and Democrats passed a bill expanding the number of off-track betting sites from 18 to 24 locations in the state.

The bill will also create an entertainment advisory commission. The volunteer group will work to coordinate concerts at large venues across the state such as the XL Center and Dunkin' Donuts Park.

Proponents of the bill say it will add more jobs to the state while other say it tarnishes the reputation of Connecticut.

"I really think that we are kidding ourselves when we go down this path. As far as my neck of the woods in central Connecticut, I don’t really expect things to enhance our quality of life,” says one GOP lawmaker.