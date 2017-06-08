× Massive company could make its way to Monroe

MONROE — A Walmart could break ground on a new store this summer.

The proposed supercenter site will be built on Victoria Drive. The project has been in the works for awhile and on Thursday, John Kimball, developer of the Kimball Group LLC, said they expect to receive construction permits for the 150,000 square foot store soon.

Kimball said he expects the Walmart project that will feature a garden center, grocery store and more, to be completed by mid-year of 2018.