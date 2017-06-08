× Mostly sunny with a high in the 70s; a chance for more showers on Friday

Enjoy some nice weather today! It’ll be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds will begin to increase in the afternoon as a nor’easter approaches. It looks like that storm will stay far enough to our east that we stay mainly dry here in Connecticut other than a shower or two on Friday.

Get ready for a well-deserved warm-up for this weekend. Saturday will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Sunday will be in the 80s. Then early next week we have a chance at a heat wave with several 90+ degree days on the way!

From 50s to 90s….all in one New England week!

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 70s inland. Upper 60s-Low 70s shore.

Friday: Chance for an early and late-day shower. A mix of sun and clouds. High: Low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Chance isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High: Upper 70s-Low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 80s. Near 80 shoreline.

Monday: Hot, humid, hazy. High: Low 90s.

