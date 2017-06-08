× New Britain man charged with making illegal explosives

NEW BRITAIN — New Britain police said they’ve arrested a man in connection with manufacturing illegal explosives.

On June 7, police said they, along with members of the Hartford Bomb Squad, conducted a search and seizure warrant at 59 Grandview Terrace after receiving information regarding the operation, and that “m80” type explosives were being made.

Once inside the property, investigators found 52 “m80” type explosives. They also found 1,033 grams of a fine powder which tested positive during a flammability test, fireworks, a pressure cooker, wicks/fuses, tools used for building fireworks, 55 grams of dried hallucinogenic mushrooms, numerous pills in unlabeled bottles, and other unidentified explosive devices.

Police arrested 33-year-old Robert Bryant. He faces illegal bomb manufacturing charges along with multiple other drug charges.

Bryant is currently being held on a $500,000 bond and appeared in court on Thursday, June 8th.