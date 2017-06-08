× New Haven teen police say drove SUV in crash that killed 4 arraigned

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts — The New Haven teenager police said was behind the wheel of a stolen SUV that crashed in Massachusetts killing four passengers has been arraigned in Superior Court.

Aaron Thorne, in a wheelchair and wearing a hospital gown, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to four counts of manslaughter and other charges stemming from the Jan. 17 crash in Springfield. He was held on $100,000 bail. The 18-year-old remains in a hospital recovering from his injuries.

Police said he was driving more than 70 mph in a 30 mph zone when he struck a tree.

A 20-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and two 17-year-old girls died. The teen victims were high school seniors.

The SUV had been reported stolen in Milford.

Thorne’s lawyer called the crash “a tragedy for everyone involved.”