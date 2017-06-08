× Police: Dead body found inside burned SUV in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — A person was found dead inside an SUV following a fire in Bridgeport, according to police.

Fire crews in Bridgeport responded to a motor vehicle fire last night sometime after 10 p.m. and found the dead person inside.

Police were called to the area of Houston and Dodd Avenue to investigate.

It is not known at this time whether or not this death is suspicious or criminal in nature.

