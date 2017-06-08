Police identify motorcyclist who died after hitting tree in Union
UNION– Police said one person has died following A motorcycle crash Thursday evening.
State police said Larson Christopher, 27 of Brookfield, Mass., was traveling eastbound on Buckley Highway when he lost control while approaching a curve.
Police said Christopher’s bike landed on its side and struck a tree, ejecting him from his bike. Christopher died due to the injuries suffered in the crash.
Police said this incident is under investigation.
41.871487 -72.368693