Police identify motorcyclist who died after hitting tree in Union

UNION– Police said one person has died following A motorcycle crash Thursday evening.

State police said Larson Christopher, 27 of Brookfield, Mass., was traveling eastbound on Buckley Highway when he lost control while approaching a curve.

Police said Christopher’s bike landed on its side and struck a tree, ejecting him from his bike. Christopher died due to the injuries suffered in the crash.

Police said this incident is under investigation.