× Roadway construction begins on Bradley Internation runway; limited impact to traffic

WINDSOR LOCKS — A traffic alert if you’re heading to Bradley Airport, there’s some road construction you need to know about.

Connecticut’s Airport Authority said it will be working on the main airport entrance. The project will create a new entrance to the airport from route 20 and open up a site for future development of Bradley’s ground transportation center.

“This project begins our preparations for the development of our new state-of-the-art ground transportation center. We anticipate minimal impact to our passengers, however, it is important for them to be aware of the construction,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority.

The project is expected to be complete by the fall of 2018. Airport authorities said there will be little impact to traffic.