Scattered showers with a possible thunderstorm late Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clouds have moved in out ahead of a big nor’easter that will MISS Connecticut, passing harmlessly to our east. There is a slight chance for some showers overnight into early Friday morning for eastern Connecticut. But that’s about it! The rest of the day Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. There is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm in a few towns during the afternoon.

Then get ready for a well-deserved warm-up for this weekend. Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday will be in the 90s (mid-80s at the beach). With 90+ degree weather Monday and Tuesday as well, we could have our first official wave on the horizon.

You can email your weather photos to Share61@FOX61.com.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few showers eastern CT late.

Friday: Chance for an early shower in eastern Connecticut. Partly cloudy, warm. Chance for a late-day shower or thunderstorm. High: Mid-upper 70s. Low 70s shoreline.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warmer. Chance isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High: Upper 70s-Low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, turning more humid. High: Upper 80s – near 90. Mid 80s shoreline.

Monday: Hot, humid, hazy. High: Low 90s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri