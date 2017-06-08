× Southbury man arrested for having pipe bomb

SOUTHBURY — State police arrested a man on charges related to making and having a pipe bomb in his possession Thursday.

Brian Fluman, 34, of Southbury was arrested after an investigation after a pipe bomb explosion on Woodbury on April 15. Police searched his home and a car and discovered bomb making materials, and and evidence indicating the the illegal manufacture, possession, and detonation of the pipe bomb.

Police said Fluman, a convicted felon, was also illegally in possession of firearms, assault weapons and over 1,000 round of ammunition.

Fluman was charged with possession of an explosive device, illegal transportation of an explosive device, illegal manufacture of an explosive device, manufacture of a bomb, criminal possession of a fire arm, reckless endangerment, possession of an assault weapon, reckless endangerment, and breach of peace.

He was held on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.