Special Olympics takes shape from Plymouth to Hartford

PLYMOUTH -- Over 20 years of running the Special Olympics torch run, a leisurely stroll of 500 miles and 100 cities and towns in Connecticut, three days of running in different legs, it was Plymouth to Hartford’s turn.

Since 1981, law enforcement has been running to raise millions of dollars, to pay for the Olympics, being held this weekend.

Tyler Rae ran his leg this morning.

“I just want to support my team," he said.

The high fives at the end is a bonus.

“I feel great, I feel fantastic when they do that to me. Why? Cause they support me,” added Rae.

According to Doug Benedetto of Torrington “these Special Olympians, they’re gonna do the same thing we do. They’re gonna work hard to compete. They’re regular athletes, just like us.”

