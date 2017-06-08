× Stratford PD: 2 people face attempted murder charges following moped drive-by

STRATFORD — Police said two males shot at a person who was standing on a sidewalk Thursday afternoon.

Stratford police said around 3:18 p.m., they responded to a report of shots fired on Woodend Road near Columbus Avenue. Police said two males on a moped shot a third male who was standing on the sidewalk.

“Officers came into contact with the shooters on the moped and attempted to stop them. They eventually left the moped on Taft Street and fled on foot. Officers gave chase and eventually arrested the two suspects,” said police.

The two suspects are facing attempted murder charges, first degree assault charges, risk of injury to a minor and other charges. Police have not released the names of the suspects.

The victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for non-threatening injury to his foot, police said.