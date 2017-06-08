× Transformer explodes in Vernon, power outages in effect

VERNON — A transformer exploded Thursday evening causing 25 percent of the buildings in the area to lose power.

Vernon police said the incident occurred on 8 Morrison Street by River Street. Police said a power line fire took place to a lawn of the vacant home. A traffic light at Route 30, 31 are out due to power outage. Police said to expect significant delays and to use alternate route if possible. Eversource is aware of issue, according to police.

Power line fire that spread to lawn of vacant home at 8 Morrison St. VFD put out fire. No property damage. Power out in the area. pic.twitter.com/YYiaZ6WzFG — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) June 8, 2017