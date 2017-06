× Transformer explodes in Vernon, power restored following outages

VERNON — A transformer exploded Thursday evening causing 25 percent of the buildings in the area to lose power.

Vernon police said the incident occurred on 8 Morrison Street by River Street. Police said a power line fire took place to a lawn of the vacant home. A traffic light at Route 30, 31 went out due to power outage.

UPDATE: Power restored by Eversource — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) June 8, 2017

Power line fire that spread to lawn of vacant home at 8 Morrison St. VFD put out fire. No property damage. Power out in the area. pic.twitter.com/YYiaZ6WzFG — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) June 8, 2017