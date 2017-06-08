Two-time major champion Jordan Spieth commits to Travelers Championship

CROMWELL– Two-time major champion Jordan Spieth has committed to the 2017 Travelers Championship.

This will mark Spieth’s debut at the tournament held at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell from June 19-25.

Speith, a 23-year-old from Dallas, Texas is currently number 6 in the official world golf ranking.

Spieth joins two others currently ranked in the top 10 in this years tournament, No. 2 Rory McIIroy and No. 3 Jason Day.

Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Zach Johnson, Jim Furyk and Russell Knox will also play in this years championship.

Knox was the winner of the 2016 Traveler’s Championship.

Tickets for this year’s tourney are available here.