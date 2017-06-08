Water issues a cause of concern in Waterbury schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- Twice over the last several months, two Waterbury public schools have tested positive for excessive lead in the water. And they're still in the process of finding the source of the problem.

For now, there's plenty of bottled water being shipped to Walsh Elementary and across town to Wendell Cross Elementary.

During testing of water in early March, at Walsh, lead readings from some of the schools water fountains were elevated beyond acceptable EPA levels.

"They were immediately disconnected," noted Robert Brenker, the Chief Operating Officer for Waterbury Public Schools. "So, the water supply in and the fountains were no longer in use. We purchased brand new water fountains."

The four new fountains were then retested on May 9.

"The results came back where two of the four exceeded the EPA actionable level," said Brenker.

The city does not believe Litchfield County reservoirs, which supply the city water, are the problem. The Bureau of Water water also been implementing a process called corrosion control for many years.

"It actually puts a coating on the interior of pipelines," said Don Carver, the Superintendent of the Bureau of Water.

What then could be causing problems at Walsh and Cross Elementary School? A process elimination is being employed, Carver said.

"You're looking at the fountains. You are looking at the components of the fountains, the year of the fountain was manufactured, what the piping consists of," he said.

The problems were discovered during early morning stagnant water testing. But, when they ran the water for two minutes and retested "the flush test all came back negative, undetectable," said Brenker.

And there is another message Brenker wants parents and students to hear.

"The amount of lead that was in that sample is not enough to cause a health hazard to anyone," he said.

The item was part of the agenda for a board of education meeting at Maloney Elementary School in Waterbury Thursday night.