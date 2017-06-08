West Hartford PD: 1 person dead following car crash; road closed
WEST HARTFORD — Police are investigating following a fatal car crash Thursday night.
West Hartford police said the accident involved a single car and one person has been confirmed dead. The incident occurred at Bloomfield Avenue and Abrahms Boulevard.
Police said the road is closed and drivers are asked to access the JCC & Hebrew Center on Simsbury Road.
FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they come in.
41.762084 -72.742015