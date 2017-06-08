× West Hartford police investigate 30 overnight car and garage break-ins

WEST HARTFORD — The amount of overnight burglaries in one West Hartford neighborhood hit double digits according to West Hartford Police.

In the overnight hours between Wednesday and Thursday, police say there were over 30 burglaries into cars and garages. THe incidents happened in the areas of:

Farmington Avenue

Garfield Avenue

Sunset Terrace

Tunxis Road

Mountain Road

Ridgewood Road

Sedgwick Road

Lemay Street

Rosedale Road

There was also one house burglary on Long Lane Road where suspects entered through an unlocked rear door. The suspects were able to make off with a 55″ TV and other electronics. The residents were home and sleeping during the incident.

Police say that it seems unlikely that the car burglaries and the home burglary were related, but West Hartford detectives are following up.

Police are asking anyone with information or with home security video to call the detective division at 860-570-8870.

As a reminder, police recommend people lock up their homes and vehicles.