A 98-year-old Bridgeport man won’t retire from his day job

BRIDGEPORT — Most people love the feeling of leaving work after a long day. As for Bill Evans, work is the highlight of his day.

“I never run from work, I run to work,” said Evans.

He’s been shining shoes at the People’s United Bank in Bridgeport for decades. At the age of 98, the signs of him slowing down are few and far between.

“If you do something and don’t take pride in it then no good in you doing it,” said Evans.

But shining shoes wasn’t his first profession. At 12-years-old, Evans had no choice but to start working out in the field. He had to pick cotton, strawberries and dig for potatoes, anything to get by.

“When you go in, it’ll be dark when you come out, the sun is gone. You saw the sun one time,” said Evans.

The motivations for his actions stem from his mother. After his father died when he was 12, he assumed the role of caretaker for the rest of his family. He keeps pictures on the walls of his apartment so he never forgets why he works.

“That’s my mother up there. She’s the sweetest girl in town,” said Evans.

Evans said he puts his soul into his work so that he can help others get through their tough journeys.

“My father passed away at 104,” said Mk Mokel, a senior vice president at People’s United Bank. “And up until when he passed away he still did everything for himself. So everytime I see Mr. Evans it reminds me of him.”