Beach businesses looking forward to hot weather

MADISON -- With the warm weather revving up for the first time since the unofficial beginning of summer, two weeks ago, a lot of activity expected on and near Connecticut's beaches this weekend.

Just a few weeks ago, dozens of state employees, who work at state parks, including beaches, received pink slips. But those reductions are on hold for now while the state budget is being worked out. And, with the heat on the way, that's a good thing, as the parks will be packed.

Temperatures in the low 70s is about as warm as it got on Hammonassett beach today, but many sun worshipers are happy mother nature will soon change the oven setting to broil.

"It's very relaxing," said Sue Purves of North Granby. "Come to the beach, bring some water, bring a book. That's it."

Purves' daughter is equally as enthused.

"It's been very depressing with it being rainy all the time," said Taylor Purves. "It's nice when it's nice out."

And, even though they live over an hour from the shore "it's supposed to be warmer on Sunday and Monday. We were like well we can go to the beach today and, if it's nicer, we can just come back on Monday.

State parks, which include the beaches, generate over $1 billion a year for Connecticut's economy. The bottom line for beach businesses is its always more sunny when the weather is warm.

"Double on an average day," said Tom Mulqueen, owner of the Hammonasset Package Store.

The store is right around the corner from the beach entrance.

Mulqueen said, "We do pretty well year-round. But, summertime, obviously the shoreline population triples."

Across the street, the Clam Castle has been thriving in the summer sun for over 50 years.

"Nothing better than a fried, whole belly, clam on a sunny, beautiful, summer day," said David Donahue, the owner of the Clam Castle.

And when it's sunny and hot on a weekend, business cooks even more.

Donahue said "30, 40, 50 percent even. So, it's a lot of fun. That makes me do a happy dance. That's what that does."

Saturday marks the 13th annual Connecticut Open House Day. At some 200 tourist attractions across the state, special discounts and promotions will be offered.

