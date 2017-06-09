× Bridgeport Police ID homicide victim found in burning SUV

BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport Police are investigating after they found a man dead in a burning SUV, dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, the fire department responded to a car fire at Houston Avenue and Dodd Avenue. When crews were able to put the fire out, they found the body of a man in the passenger’s seat. Police identified him as 28-year-old Jason Nieves, of Bridgeport. The car itself was reported stolen out of Meriden.

After an autopsy, detectives determined that Nieves had died from a gunshot wound.

This is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to notify 203-576-TIPS.