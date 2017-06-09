× State recommends new medical marijuana conditions

HARTFORD — The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) has released new conditions they’re pushing to add to the conditions list for the state’s Medical Marijuana Program.

On Wednesday, the Board of Physicians met to discuss the 5 conditions up for addition. The board suggested adding:

Hydrocephalus with Intractable Headache

Intractable Migraines

Trigeminal Neuralgia

While they were against adding:

Anxiety Disorders

Menieres Disease

On Friday, Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull told the Board of Physicians she agreed with them and planned to move forward with adding the suggested new conditions to the medical marijuana eligibility list . Seagull said in a statement:

“I will be following the recommendations of the Board as we move into the regulation drafting process. I also want to thank those who testified for their bravery, and for telling their stories on Wednesday. We know our program is at its best when we hear from the medical community, and from patients whose lives can be improved by this medication.”

Once DCP drafts a regulation to add the conditions, a public hearing will be held. The regulation then gets passed to the Office of the Attorney General for review. Ultimately, the final approval will come from the Regulation Review Committee of the General Assembly.

Currently, there’s 18,379 medical marijuana patients, and 697 certifying physicians registered with the state’s program. There’s 22 conditions qualifying adult patients for medical marijuana and 6 conditions which qualify patients under the age of 18.